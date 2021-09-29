Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.