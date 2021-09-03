Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don'…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. W…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variabl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 70F. Wi…