Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.