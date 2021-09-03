 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where Ida ranks among the worst hurricanes to hit Louisiana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News