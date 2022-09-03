 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

