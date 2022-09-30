Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Another morning with patchy frost, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
With another cold front moving in, temperatures are going down even more today and tonight. Will it be even colder Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
It's back to normal temperatures today in the Quad Cities area. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. It should…
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.