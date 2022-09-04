This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
