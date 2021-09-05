Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.