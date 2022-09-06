Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will continue to rise today. More cloud cover around as well and a chance for showers is coming back for tomorrow. See how Friday evening plans are looking in our latest forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will increase for Saturday as our next cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of the area. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Find out what's expected for the rest of the day here.
Sunny skies with above normal temperatures today. The warming trend will continue on Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when there's a chance for showers and storms in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day …
The Muscatine area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…