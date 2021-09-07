This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizz…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's foreca…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a hot day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It shoul…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…