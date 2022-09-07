Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.