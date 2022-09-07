This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will continue to rise today. More cloud cover around as well and a chance for showers is coming back for tomorrow. See how Friday evening plans are looking in our latest forecast.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of the area. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Find out what's expected for the rest of the day here.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will increase for Saturday as our next cold front moves in. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day …
Fog around once again this morning, but it will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. Temperatures on the rise for Thursday. See how warm it will get and find out when rain will return in our latest forecast.
The Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Sunny skies with above normal temperatures today. The warming trend will continue on Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when there's a chance for showers and storms in our updated forecast.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…