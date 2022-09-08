Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.