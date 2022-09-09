 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Muscatine. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

