Winter weather to drop 2-3 inches of snow over Quad-Cities Tuesday through Thursday

More snow is set to slowly blanket the Quad-Cities this week, but the area will most likely miss the worst of predicted winter weather.
The top slice of a winter storm will pass through the Quad-Cities starting Tuesday night, and likely won't clear up until Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Quad-Cities branch. The peak of the weather is set to hit Wednesday night.
Meteorologist Alex Gibbs said Quad-Citians shouldn't expect to see more than a few inches of snow in Illinois, and even less in Iowa.
Travel may grow hazardous, with low visibility in harder-hit areas.
With this system, Gibbs said the gradient of bands of heavy to light snowfall are relatively tight, meaning the southern part of a county could get up to 10 inches of snow while the northern end gets a small fraction of that. Galesburg and areas south of it may see six inches or more.
"I think we're more likely to be on the edge of the gradient where part of the Quad-Cities could see a couple inches," Gibbs said.
Snowfall will remain light throughout the duration, Gibbs said, making it easier for snow plows to keep up with. Blowing snow should also not be an issue.
While the snow may be relatively light, cold air blowing up with the storm will drop temperatures to well below freezing. Wednesday probably won't hit 20 degrees, and winds blowing at 15-20 miles per hour will likely chill the outdoors to single digits.
Gibbs said the snow is likely to stick around, with temperatures predicted to remain below freezing after the winter weather passes. More snow isn't in the forecast for now.
For updates on the winter weather path and forecast, visit the National Weather Service website.