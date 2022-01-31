Winter weather to drop 2-3 inches of snow over Quad-Cities Tuesday through Thursday

More snow is set to slowly blanket the Quad-Cities this week, but the area will most likely miss the worst of predicted winter weather.

The top slice of a winter storm will pass through the Quad-Cities starting Tuesday night, and likely won't clear up until Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Quad-Cities branch. The peak of the weather is set to hit Wednesday night.

Meteorologist Alex Gibbs said Quad-Citians shouldn't expect to see more than a few inches of snow in Illinois, and even less in Iowa.

Travel may grow hazardous, with low visibility in harder-hit areas.

With this system, Gibbs said the gradient of bands of heavy to light snowfall are relatively tight, meaning the southern part of a county could get up to 10 inches of snow while the northern end gets a small fraction of that. Galesburg and areas south of it may see six inches or more.

"I think we're more likely to be on the edge of the gradient where part of the Quad-Cities could see a couple inches," Gibbs said.