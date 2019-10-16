Girls cross country
Fierro finishes third: Jimena Fierro, of West Liberty, finished third in the girls race at the River Valley Conference cross country race on Tuesday in Iowa City at the Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex. Fierro's time was 20:37.88. Mid-Prairie's Marie Hostetler took first by finishing in 18:31.36.
The Comets' Annmarie Eriksen crossed the finish in 21st (22:06.06).
West Liberty did not register a team score, however. Wilton finished ninth as a team while Durant took 10th.
Charlotte Brown was the Beavers' best runner at the meet, taking home 37th with a time of 24:07.84. Carlie Jo Fusco (24:07.84) paced Durant with a 41st-place finish.
Boys cross country
Burroughs slides into top 10: West Liberty's Ashton Burroughs placed ninth at the River Valley Conference cross country meet in Iowa City at the Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex on Tuesday with a time of 18:02.07.
Tipton's Caleb Shumaker was the top overall finisher with a winning time of 16:47.52.
Wilton's Zach Hein wasn't too far behind, coming in at 15th, crossing the finish at the 18:16.60 mark.
The Beavers took 10th as a team, one spot in front of the Comets' squad. And Durant was one spot in back of West Liberty, coming in at 12th.
The Wildcats' top finisher was Drake Shelangoski, who ran the course in 18:58.47 and finished 30th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.