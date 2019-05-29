Boys state soccer
Games pushed back: The Iowa state soccer tournament will be pushed back a day in order to let field conditions improve. The postponement should not change start times or field assignments.
The tournament games will now be played on Friday, May 31, with advancing teams playing on Saturday, June 1, and the final set of games slated for Tuesday, June 4.
West Liberty (10-7) will play North Polk, Alleman (14-3) on Friday in the Class 1A tournament at 12 p.m. in Des Moines at the James C. Cownie Soccer Complex.
Boys soccer
Muskies make MAC all-conference soccer squads: Seniors Angel Arceo and Raul Medina were given first-team distinctions while teammates Eddie Treiber (senior) was placed on the second team and Hector Martinez (senior) was an honorable mention selection.
Martinez and Arceo tied for team-lead with seven goals this season. Treiber was next with four, he and Medina tied for most assists for the Muskies. The team finished 6-10.
David Gamble of Davenport North was named MAC Coach of the Year.
Other area postponments
More weather-related postponments: The scheduled game for Wednesday night between Williamsburg and Wilton was called off due to weather. No makeup date has been announced yet.
Same for the Mount Pleasant-Wapello softball game that was scheduled for 7:30 Wednesday evening in Wapello.
Softball
New London shuts out Columbus: The Wildcats gave up multiple runs in each of the first three innings and couldn't muster any of their own in a 12-0 loss to New London. A game in which the Tigers produced 13 hits (including three doubles) and had a stolen base.
Tigers pitcher Chloe Heitmeier got the win. She pitched three innings, gave up four hits and struck out two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.