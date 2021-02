West Liberty 40, Centerville 18: The Class 3A No. 9 West Liberty Comets limited Centerville to a season-low point total and will look for their first trip to the state tournament on Saturday since 1954.

Sailor Hall led West Liberty with 11 points, while its defense held the Big Reds to nine points each half.

The Comets (16-5) will face No. 5 West Burlington in the regional final at Wapello High School at 7 p.m.

-- Staff report

