Members of the 248th Aviation Support Battalion with the Iowa National Guard were honored during a welcome home ceremony Friday at the Iowa National Guard Readiness Center in Muscatine. Speakers included Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Dave Loebsack and Mayor Diana Broderson.

