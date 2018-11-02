Members of the 248th Aviation Support Battalion with the Iowa National Guard were honored during a welcome home ceremony Friday at the Iowa National Guard Readiness Center in Muscatine. Speakers included Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Dave Loebsack and Mayor Diana Broderson.
