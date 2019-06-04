WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty Police Department is hosting an Autism Safety Initiative – First Responder Training from 10-11:15 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the West Liberty Community Center, 1204 N. Calhoun St.
This training is being provided by the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital Autism Center.
The event will include a review of autism symptoms, personal/family perspectives, practical tips and a question and answer period.
Preseners will be Mary Roberts, coordinator at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital Autism Center Coordinator; Renee Speh, community advocate for the Iowa Regional Autism Assistance Program; Mike Dierdorff, autistic self-advocate; and Dina Bishara, community advocate, Iowa City Autism Community.
All area first responders are urged to attend. For more information, contact, Kary Kinmonth at kkinmonth@cityofwestlibertyia.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.