WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty Police Department is hosting an Autism Safety Initiative – First Responder Training from 10-11:15 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the West Liberty Community Center, 1204 N. Calhoun St.

This training is being provided by the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital Autism Center.

The event will include a review of autism symptoms, personal/family perspectives, practical tips and a question and answer period.

Preseners will be Mary Roberts, coordinator at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital Autism Center Coordinator; Renee Speh, community advocate for the Iowa Regional Autism Assistance Program; Mike Dierdorff, autistic self-advocate; and Dina Bishara, community advocate, Iowa City Autism Community.

All area first responders are urged to attend. For more information, contact, Kary Kinmonth at kkinmonth@cityofwestlibertyia.org.

