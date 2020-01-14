Joe Biden
- Restore America's image with the world and rebuild relationships with other countries
- Reenter the United States into the Iran nuclear deal
- Work toward denuclearizing North Korea
- Elevate diplomacy by rebuilding the U.S. State Department
- End President Trump's travel ban on seven majority Muslim countries
- Strengthen alliances with Japan, South Korea, Australia and other Asian democracies
- Rebuild NATO partnerships and strengthen NATO
- End the wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East and withdraw a majority of American troops
- End the United States' support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen
- Organize global summits to discuss issues
- Pursue an extension of the New START Treaty between the United States and Russia
- Reaffirm the ban on torture and restore transparency in military operations
Pete Buttigieg
- Served for seven months in Afghanistan as a lieutenant in U.S. Navy Reserve
- “End the endless war” in Afghanistan through negotiated peace agreement
- End military support for the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen
- Supports two-state solution between Israel and Palestine
- Views climate change as “existential crisis” for U.S. that must involve diplomacy
- Qasim Soleimani a "threat" to U.S. safety and security but questioned how Trump decided to kill him
Amy Klobuchar
- Strengthen sanctions against Russia
- Renew committments to the UN and NATO
- Restore American leadership by rebuilding and fully funding the State Department
- Rebuild a relationship with Cuba that leads to lifting the embargo
- Strengthen relationships with Japan, South Korea and Asian Pacific countries
- Support negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians that leads to a two-state solution
- Rejoin the Iran Nuclear Agreement
- Extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty
- End the war in Afghanistan and bring all troops home within four years
Bernie Sanders
- Implement a foreign policy that focuses on human rights, economic fairness, democracy
- Reenter the United States into the Iran Nuclear Agreement
- Allow Congress to assert its Constitutional authority in decisions of war
- Withdraw American troops from Afghanistan and end the war
- Withdraw U.S. support for the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen
- Reconsider U.S. aid for Israel, making it contingent on Israel having a peaceful relationship with Palestinians
Elizabeth Warren
- Reduce defense spending about 11%
- Opposes war with Iran
- In Afghanistan, would bring home troops “immediately”
- Supports two-state solution between Israel and Palestine. Opposed to Israeli settlement in West Bank.
- Double the size of the U.S. foreign service, opening new posts in "underserved areas"
- Ban big defense contractors from hiring upper officials from the Department of Defense
- Contractors must identify employees who are former DoD officials
- Former defense contractors who join government banned from work that affects past employers
- Ban senior DoD officials from owning stock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.