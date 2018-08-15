SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, practice, 9:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Food City 300, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Food City 300, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN.

BASEBALL: Little League World Series, Game 5, Barcelona (Spain) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), 1 p.m., ESPN; Little League World Series, Game 6, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Coeur d'Alene (Idaho), 3 p.m., ESPN; Little League World Series, Game 7, Arraijan (Panama) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), 5 p.m., ESPN; Little League World Series, Game 8, Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Honolulu, 7 p.m., ESPN.

BASKETBALL: Big 3, Playoffs, 7 p.m., FOX.

BOXING: Andrew Cancio vs. Dardan Zenunaj, junior lightweights, 10 p.m., ESPN.

DRAG RACING: NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1.

GOLF: European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF; Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, first round (same-day tape), 5 p.m., GOLF; USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches, 6 p.m., FS1; Web.com Tour, WinCo Foods Portland Open, second round, 7 p.m., GOLF.

GYMNASTICS: U.S. Championships, women's competition (same-day tape), 10 p.m., NBCSN.

MLB: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., MLB; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSCH; Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MyTV 8.3;  Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FS-M; Regional coverage, Houston at Oakland OR L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB. 

NFL: Preseason, Buffalo at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., NFL.

TENNIS: Western & Southern Open, men's & women's quarterfinals, Noon, ESPN2; Western & Southern Open, men's & women's quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ESPN2.

WNBA: Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA; New York at Seattle, 9 p.m., NBA.

