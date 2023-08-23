WEDNESDAY

August 23, 2023

All times Central.

Invasion

Apple TV+ ■ Season Premiere

This science-fiction drama series following multiple perspectives of an alien invasion across the globe returns for a second season, offering a glimpse into the Earth's surviving population as it is under constant extraterrestrial assault.

Ahsoka

Disney+■ New Series

Move over, Mando, Andor and Obi-Wan! It's time for Ahsoka Tano to step into the Star Wars spotlight. First seen onscreen in 2008's animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the horned badass — Force-sensitive yet quite snippy — from the Togruta race has solidified her spot as a fan favorite thanks to Rosario Dawson's thrilling guest turns on Disney+'s The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka's new adventures are set several years after 1983's Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi and within the same universe as The Mandalorian. We do know she'll have to face down blue-skinned baddie Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen, who also voiced the iconic character on the animated Star Wars: Rebels). Thankfully, Ahsoka has live-action iterations of her Rebel allies on her side: Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), pilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and bounty hunter Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo). The first two episodes premiere today; new episodes drop Wednesdays.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

Season 2 of the reality relationship series drops its first eight episodes today; the remaining two installments, the finale episode and the reunion episode, will be available Aug. 30.

Nancy Drew

The CW, 7 p.m. ■ Series Finale

The fourth and final season of the most current adaptation of the popular Carolyn Keene books ends tonight. "It's really sad to say goodbye," Kennedy McMann, who plays the titular teenage sleuth, told Entertainment Weekly. "But (the showrunners) handled it so gracefully, with so much respect. I would've hated to not give our fans a proper conclusion. I'm really glad I got to put her to bed appropriately."

MasterChef: United Tastes of America

FOX, 7 p.m.

In two new episodes tonight, "Military Rations Mystery Box" and "Tag Team," the chefs must individually prepare a gourmet meal out of ingredients from military rations. Then, the remaining chefs must take turns preparing a three-course meal in the tag-team challenge.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m. Live

Find out who is moving on after last night's live performance show as the live results shows begin this evening and continue Wednesdays.

Superfan

CBS, 8 p.m.

Contestants play multiple rounds to prove they are Gloria Estefan's biggest fan, with the winner claiming a once-in-a-lifetime prize. Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson host.

Riverdale

The CW, 8 p.m. ■ Series Finale

The supernatural adaptation of the classic Archie comics will conclude its seventh and final season, which sent the entire Riverdale crew back into the 1950s and reverted them into teenagers, tonight.

Bargain Block

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

In "Demolition Distress," Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas take on a beautiful house in a traditional Detroit neighborhood that needs work from the framing up. Halfway through the renovation, however, they run into a major setback when the city places a demolition order on the house.

grown-ish

Freeform, 9 p.m.■ Season Finale

Andre (Marcus Scribner) and Annika (Justine Skye) mix business with pleasure as he tackles high-stakes negotiations for her in the last episode of the season, titled "Let Go."