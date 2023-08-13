SUNDAY

August 13, 2023

NFL Preseason

NFL Network, beginning at noon Live

Week 1 of the NFL preseason concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs at the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers at the Las Vegas Raiders.

NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

NBC, 1:30 p.m. Live

It's NASCAR's turn to take over the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as Cup Series stars William Byron, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain and others compete for 200 laps.

The Chosen

The CW, 7 p.m.

In "The Wedding Gift," Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) begins to call followers who believe in him.

Trapped in the Cabin

Lifetime, 7 p.m.

This U.S. television premiere film follows Rebecca (Tiffany Smith), a popular romance novelist who is running out of inspiration and concentration to finish her current book. When her editor sends her to a cozy cabin in the country, far away from any nosy fans and distractions, she starts a charming romance with the local handyman (Travis Burns). Things get steamy fast, but soon he's missing, the doors have been left ajar, and someone's been reading her unfinished draft. Could Rebecca's life be on the line?

Billions

Showtime, 7 p.m.■ Season Premiere

The seventh and final season of the drama begins with "Tower of London," in which Prince's (Corey Stoll) political ambitions come with a surprising twist and his intentions are met with skepticism.

The Challenge: USA

CBS, 8 p.m.

In "Blurred Battle Lines," the second part of a two-part season premiere, contestants battle it out in a difficult water challenge, and a new alliance is formed to target a veteran player. Meanwhile, romance blossoms between two teammates.

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

In "Oh, Baby," tourists start arriving, including the St. Johns, who may prove to be trouble for Bill (Jack Wagner).

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge

Nat Geo, 8 p.m.

Bear Grylls takes singer-songwriter, actor and designer Rita Ora on an adventure in the Valley of Fire. The journey launches into high-octane action with the pair skydiving from 10,000 feet, plunging them into the desolate terrain. Bear teaches Rita how to navigate, find water and rock climb as he prepares her to earn her extraction on Day 2.

The Mega-Brands That Built America

History, 8 p.m.■ season Finale

"Dirty Work" tell the story of how, in the late 1800s, Americans rarely bathed and lived in filthy conditions, and deadly diseases were commonplace. But James Gamble and Harley Procter invented a new soap that revolutionized America and opened up a market to entrepreneurs including King Gillette and Jacob Schick, whose bitter rivalry birthed the shaving business as we know it, spawning a new billion-dollar industry and changing Americans' daily lives forever.

Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins

Nat Geo, 9 p.m.

In "Flying High in New Mexico," Jeff Jenkins travels to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to test his deep fear of heights and fly in the Albuquerque International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta. Thanks to expert guidance, Jeff will also confront danger in ways he didn't know were possible, including defying death in a submerged kayak, rappelling from a cliff and crushing his comfort limits with fiery chiles.