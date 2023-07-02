SUNDAY July 2, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Murder, She Wrote Marathon

Start TV, beginning at 11 a.m.

The beloved 1984-96 mystery series led by Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher joins Start TV's lineup this month and will regularly air Monday through Sunday mornings and late afternoons beginning Wednesday, July 5. Leading into that is a 69-hour Murder, She Wrote marathon of 65 episodes and two TV movies running today through the morning of July 5.

NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 220

NBC, 4 p.m. Live

The NASCAR Cup Series makes history on the streets of Chicago as Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and other stars race on a 12-turn course through Grant Park on the shore of Lake Michigan.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 7 p.m.■ Season Premiere

Phil Keoghan is back as host of this reality competition series. This season is filmed in Hamilton, Ontario, and features essential workers from both the U.S. and Canada who are ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness in challenges that take place in real-world scenarios. The season begins with a two-hour premiere. New episodes air Fridays and Sundays.

Ridley

PBS, 7 p.m.

In "Hospitality, Part 1," when the body of a young woman is found buried in a shallow grave on a bleak Pennine moorland, Carol (Bronagh Waugh) calls in Ridley (Adrian Dunbar) to assist with the case. But the victim is not all she seemed to be, and Ridley discovers she had been leading a secret double life.

SharkFest 2023 Begins

Nat Geo, beginning at 7 p.m.; all SharkFest programming streams on Disney+ & Hulu beginning today

SharkFest returns with over 22 hours of original programming and over 50 hours of enhanced content running across Nat Geo the first part of the month, and encoring on Nat Geo Wild the second part, with some programming also airing on other Disney-owned services. Additionally, all programming will stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Three specials premiere on Nat Geo tonight: Bull Shark Bandits (encores July 7 on ESPN2 and July 24 on Nat Geo Wild), Cannibal Jaws 2 (encores July 26 on Nat Geo Wild) and Saved From a Shark (encores July 27 on Nat Geo Wild).

Endeavour

PBS, 8 p.m.■ Series Finale

The series concludes with the two-hour episode "Exeunt." Someone is placing death notices for people who are not yet dead, and as preparations for Joan's (Sara Vickers) wedding proceed, the shocking Blenheim Vale case reaches a climax.

The Idol

HBO, 8 p.m.■ Season Finale

This drama about a pop idol (Lily-Rose Depp) who suffers a nervous breakdown and then looks to reclaim her status as the greatest and sexiest star in America completes its first season. Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye also stars.