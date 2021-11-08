Why unions are striking — and winning more public support than in 50 years

Neither Deere nor Kellogg seems to have gotten that message, nor did Nabisco, which recently faced a six-week strike. Nor has Kaiser Permanente, which has proposed a two-tier contract in which future nurses and other health care workers would be paid 26% to 39% less than current workers. Belinda Redding, a Kaiser Permanente nurse in Woodland Hills, feels insulted by that contract offer; after the nurses put their lives on the line day after day for months, Kaiser has offered a raise of just 1% a year for three years.

"It feels like almost a slap in the face," Redding told me. Kaiser Permanente, a nonprofit with $45 billion in reserves, maintains that its compensation levels are 27% higher than "the average market wage" and are unsustainable.

Many companies, however, do know it's time to treat workers better. Bank of America has raised its minimum pay to $21 an hour, while Costco has adopted a $17 minimum. CVS says it will raise its minimum to $15 by next July, and Amazon is raising its average starting wage to $18 an hour.