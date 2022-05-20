Meet Wilson. He is a 4 month old double merle poodle mix. Wilson is completely blind and partially deaf as... View on PetFinder
Teachers describe chaos and feeling unsafe — and many are telling families and fellow teachers to avoid the district.
MUSCATINE COUNTY — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s office has reported that a single-vehicle crash in rural Muscatine County has resulted in th…
Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
DURANT — Durant firefighter Matt Fisher is "blown away" by the support he's received lately.
Here's a look at the albums that made the 1970s one of the most interesting decades in music history.
MUSCATINE — People wishing to light up while visiting city property may soon find it more inconvenient to find a place to smoke after the Musc…
The older woman’s body was found well off the road in the 300 block of East Donald Street near the Cedar Valley Cardiovascular Center and day care center.
Louis Brown and Monisa Holton-Brown talk about why they filed a lawsuit against Pleasant Valley Community School District after the circulation of a racist video on social media.
An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone in their cages to die is among the Iowans listed in the Humane Society of the United States’ annual list of the nation’s 100 worst dog breeders.
A short-handed Muscatine High School baseball scored a gritty, comeback win over the West Liberty Comets compliments of an Ethan Cantrell walk-off.
