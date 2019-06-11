WILTON — The war on stormwater continues in Wilton.
During Monday night's city council meeting, Teresa Stadelmann from the Cedar Rapids office of HR Green Engineering outlined plans to improve movement and drainage of stormwater from the industrial park on Wilton's west side.
Plans call for a system of water retention areas and improved drainage streams.
"All of these elements have been presented to the state DNR," Stadelmann said. "We'll hopefully go out to bid this fall."
Later in the meeting, City Administrator Chris Ball said a new storm sewer will be installed in front of the Freedom Rock site after this summer's Wilton Founders Day weekend.
City hall front door
Replacement of the front door at Wilton's City Hall will take place before the anticipated general renovation of the historic structure takes place. The council approved a bid of $7,270 from East Moline Glass to install a new aluminum frame glass door.
Ball reported the existing door had particularly deteriorated during the brutal winter, prompting replacement before the planned building facelift. "Rather than waiting until fall and doing it as part of a bigger project, we thought we should do it right away," Ball told the council.
Other business
- The council approved Pay Application No. 12 of $133,779 to WHR Inc. of South Amana for the Wastewater Plant Improvement Project.
- The council approved issuance of a $305,000 Urban Renewal Tax Increment Revenue Bond to fund the Fourth Street extension to the new branch of the DeWitt Bank.
