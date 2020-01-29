WILTON - With the white stuff covering the ground and over two months of winter left, the Wilton City Council turned its planning to the creating of a snow emergency ordinance for the city.
Wilton doesn't have a snow emergency procedure, but City Administrator Chris Ball presented a copy of Durant's snow emergency ordinance during Monday night's Wilton City Council meeting. The Durant ordinance prohibits parking on city streets when a snow emergency is declared.
"I've gotten a lot of comments we should do something like that," Ball told the council. "We do it downtown, but we don't do it for the whole town. It would make it a lot easier for us to plow snow and then we wouldn't have to go back and replow."
The council authorized Ball to draft a snow emergency ordinance.
"If Durant's got it, we gotta have it," Council Member Keith Stanley quipped.
CONTRIBUTION FOR HISTORIC JAIL
Wilton agreed to contribute $1,000 for revitalization of Muscatine County's historic jail.
Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood also chairs the Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission. When she first brought a request for funding to the council, members wanted to know how much other communities are contributing. Monday night, Allgood said the Commission is asking for $5,000 each from Wilton and West Liberty, $10,000 from Muscatine, and lesser amounts from other communities.
Allgood said the revitalized jail would be available for special events as well as provide needed historical services. "What they need is a place to put historical data," she said. "I would suggest that we offer something."
"I agree, we should probably do something," Mayor Bob Barrett added.
Council Member Wayne Budding suggested a donation of $500, but he joined the unanamous approval of the motion from Council Member Steve Owens to donate $1,000.
"Now, West Liberty will probably give them fifty bucks," Budding joked.
NOT WON -- OR ONE -- AND DONE
This year marks the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote. That right was granted with the addition of the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 2020. Sue Johannsen of Muscatine is a member of the steering committee of Hard Won, Not Done movement. Johannsen spoke to the council Monday night, asking council members for further support and explaining the meaning of Hard Won, Not Done. "The gains were hard won," she said. "It took years and guts and lives and lots of money. But we're not done."
Iowa was the tenth state to ratify the amendment, on July 2, 1919. Johannsen presented a draft mayoral proclamation outlining the long struggle of women to attain the right to vote and asking Wilton citizens to celebrate 2020 as the Nineteenth Amendment Centennial Commemoration.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
n The council approved payment of bills totaling $447,813.
n The council set a Feb. 10 public hearing for the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
