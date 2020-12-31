wire report

TOP 25 MEN'S HOOPS
No. 6 Wisconsin routs No. 21 Minnesota: Micah Potter had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 Wisconsin to a 71-59 victory over No. 21 Minnesota on Thursday.
The Gophers (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) scored a season-low 22 points in the first half with a brutal shooting performance before the Badgers (9-2, 3-1) opened the second half on a 16-5 run. Potter added the exclamation point with a dunk off a pick-and-roll from D'Mitrik Trice that put Wisconsin up 45-27.
Wisconsin pushed the lead to 26 and Minnesota didn't get the deficit under 15 points until the final minute.
Trice and Aleem Ford added 14 points apiece for the Badgers.
The Gophers missed their first nine 3-point attempts and started the game 3 for 20 from the field. Minnesota, which shoots 31% from 3 on the season, finished just 7 of 31 from behind the arc (23%). The Gophers shot 31% from the field overall.
Gabe Kalscheur led Minnesota with 15 points. Brandon Johnson and Liam Robbins each had 12 points and nine rebounds.
NFL
Former Bear Richardson arrested on suspicion of murder: Former Chicago Bears cornerback Mike Richardson, who started for the 1985 Super Bowl championship team, was arrested Wednesday in Phoenix on suspicion of murder.
According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office records, Michael Calvin Richardson, 59, was arrested on one count of murder in the second degree, one count of possession of a dangerous drug for sale and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
ABC-15 in Phoenix (KNXV-TV) first reported that it was the same Richardson who played for the Bears and said he was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ronald Like, 47, who was found shot and died later Tuesday morning.
Richardson, known as L.A. Mike in his playing days and a featured figure in the Super Bowl Shuffle video, played six of his seven NFL seasons with the Bears. He totaled 20 interceptions, including four and a return touchdown during the 1985 season.
But a Chicago Tribune story from 2011 detailed a troubled life after his retirement following the 1989 season. At that time, Richardson had been convicted 21 times on drug offenses.
He said then he had moved back to Chicago and was a changed man.
"Some of the negative things I did were almost five years ago," he said. "I am a different person today and I would hope fans or the public would move forward because I am a good example of transforming one's life."
ABC-15 reported Phoenix police arrested Richardson twice in 2020 on alleged drug possession, and he also had a 2018 arrest for alleged theft and possession of meth, crack cocaine and heroine.
NHL
Canada approves NHL camps, hurdles remain: The Canadian government, citing "national interest grounds," gave its approval Thursday for the start of NHL training camps. It issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to the country.
The five provinces with NHL franchises, however, must give their approval for games between Canadian teams during the regular season, which is scheduled to start Jan. 13. The seven Canadian teams will play in a new North Division.
Alberta became the first province to say the NHL can play games in its arenas. The provincial government told The Canadian Press on Thursday it approved Edmonton and Calgary following a review of protocols outlined in the league's return-to-play plan, along with additional enhancements.
The Manitoba government said discussions about hosting games in Winnipeg are proceeding. Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, called it a "solid plan," with only paperwork to be done.
The Public Health Agency of Canada said the league's plan for the preseason offers "robust measures to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada." All provinces with NHL clubs have provided written support for the plan.
The statement added that all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.
A week ago, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league believes it can play in all seven Canadian markets -- Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver
The Canadian teams will play each other only during the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs. They also won't cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to nonessential travel.
The Ottawa Senators were one of seven clubs across the 31-team league to start training camp Thursday after not qualifying for the playoffs as part of the restart to the pandemic-halted 2019-20 season. The other six Canadian teams are to open training camp Sunday or Monday.
This past summer, the federal government cleared the Toronto Blue Jays to train at Rogers Centre, also under "national interest grounds." But it rejected a proposal for home games against teams from the U.S. The Blue Jays eventually settled on Buffalo, New York, as their 2020 base.
The only Canadian professional sports teams to play on home soil during the pandemic have been the six NHL clubs to qualify for the 2019-20 post-season in Toronto and Edmonton, along with Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS.