WIRE REPORT:

BASKETBALL
NBA practices begin at Disney compound: Nikola Vucevic had to raise his voice a bit to answer a question. He had just walked off the court after the first Orlando Magic practice of the restart, and some of his teammates remained on the floor while engaged in a loud and enthusiastic shooting contest.
After four months, basketball was truly back.
Full-scale practices inside the NBA bubble at the Disney complex started Thursday, with the Magic — the first team to get into the campus earlier this week — becoming the first team formally back on the floor. By the close of business Thursday, all 22 teams participating in the restart were to be checked into their hotel and beginning their isolation from the rest of the world for what will be several weeks at least. And by Saturday, all teams should have practiced at least once.
"It's great to be back after four months," Vucevic said. "We all missed it."
The last eight teams were coming in Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers among them. Lakers forward LeBron James lamented saying farewell to his family, and 76ers forward Joel Embiid — who raised some eyebrows earlier this week when he said he was "not a big fan of the idea" of restarting the season in a bubble — showed up for his team's flight in what appeared to be a full hazmat suit.
"Just left the crib to head to the bubble. ... Hated to leave the (hashtag)JamesGang," James posted on Twitter.
Another last-day arrival at the Disney campus was the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors, who boarded buses for the two-hour drive from Naples, Fla. — they've been there for about two weeks, training at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers — for the trip to the bubble. The buses were specially wrapped for the occasion, with the Raptors' logo and the words "Black Lives Matter" displayed on the sides.
Brooklyn, Utah, Washington and Phoenix all were down to practice Thursday, along with the Magic. Denver was originally scheduled to, then pushed back its opening session to Friday. By Saturday, practices will be constant — 22 teams working out at various times in a window spanning 13 1/2 hours and spread out across seven different facilities.
Exhibition games begin July 22. Games restart again for real on July 30.
"It just felt good to be back on the floor," said Brooklyn interim coach Jacque Vaughn, who took over for Kenny Atkinson less than a week before the March 11 suspension of the season because of the coronavirus. "I think that was the most exciting thing. We got a little conditioning underneath us. Didn't go too hard after the quarantine, wanted to get guys to just run up and down a little bit and feel the ball again."
Teams, for the most part, had to wait two days after arriving before they could get on the practice floor. Many players have passed the time with video games; Miami center Meyers Leonard, with the Heat not practicing for the first time until Friday, has been giving fans glimpses of everything from his gaming setup to his room service order for his first dinner at Disney — replete with lobster bisque, a burger, chicken strips and some Coors Light to wash it all down.
The food has been a big talking point so far, especially after a handful of players turned to social media to share what got portrayed as less-than-superb meals during the brief quarantine period.
"For the most part, everything has been pretty good in my opinion," Nets guard Joe Harris said. "They've done a good job taking care of us and making sure to accommodate us in every area as much as possible."
Learning the campus has been another key for the first few days, and that process likely will continue for a while since teams will be using all sorts of different facilities while getting back into the practice routine.
"We have to make the best out of it," Vucevic said. "You know, this is our job. We're going to try to make the best out of it. I really think the NBA did the best they could to know make this as good as they can for us. And once we start playing, you're not going to be thinking about the little things."
OLYMPICS
Tokyo Games face skeptics, COVID-19 infection record: The spokesman for the Tokyo Olympics expects the postponed games to go ahead in 2021 despite a recent poll in Japan in which 77% of respondents said they did not believe the games could be held next year.
The poll by the Japan News Network said only 17% thought it could be held next year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Masa Takaya, the spokesman, was speaking Thursday on remote hookup on a day of contentious news for the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo's city government reported a single-day record of 224 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, surpassing a high of 204 in April. Though low by many standards, it marks a steady increase over the last week in the Japanese capital.
Japan has recorded about 1,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Takaya said the way the polls are constructed "may result in very different messages." He said Tokyo's only plan was to open the games on July 23, 2021.
Also, Takaya did not flatly deny a leaked report in almost all Japanese media that said organizers were on track to secure all venues for next year's Olympics.
"Tokyo 2020 is aware of these media reports," Takaya said. "I need to be very clear that this is not something that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government or the organizing committee has made a formal announcement on."
Details of any progress are sure to be presented next week at scheduled meetings of the Swiss-based International Olympic Committee.
Organizers had previously said that 80% of the venues had been secured. Few expect local venue owners to defy the Japanese government, or the IOC, particularly if there are incentives in the new contracts.
Estimates in Japan put the cost of delay at $2 billion to $6 billion. The IOC and local organizers have not given any estimate.
A poll published last month by Japanese news agency Kyodo and a Tokyo television outlet found that 51.7% did not think the games should be held next year. But 46% wanted to see the rescheduled Olympics go forward.
Among those opposed, 27.7% said they should be canceled altogether, and 24% said they should be postponed again because of COVID-19.
The IOC and local organizers have ruled out another postponement and say they will be canceled if they don't happen in 2021.
Takaya also dismissed a recent comment attributed in Japanese media to Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee. Mori reportedly said April was the deadline for deciding to go ahead with the Olympics.
"We don't know in what kind of environment he might have made" such a comment, Takaya said. "In that respect, we don't even know if he made such a comment."
Takaya added: "We do not have any such deadline."
SOCCER
Nashville out of MLS is Back event: Nashville SC has withdrawn from Major League Soccer's MLS is Back tournament in Florida after nine players tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Thursday.
Nashville is the second team to withdraw from the tournament. FC Dallas had to pull out after 10 players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19.
"Due to the number of positive tests, the club has been unable to train since arriving in Orlando and would not be able to play matches," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. "For every decision we make in our return to play, the well-being of our players, staff, officials and all participants is our top priority."
Nashville SC was playing in its first season in MLS. The team dropped its first two matches of the season before the league shut down on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nashville arrived in the Orlando area for the tournament on July 3. One player tested positive upon arrival, and eight others tested positive over the next few days.
Nashville was originally scheduled to play the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, but that game was postponed. CEO Ian Ayre said Thursday players were devastated by not playing in this tournament, and now the team will work on getting everyone healthy and back to Tennessee to prepare for the rest of the season.
"We've had it tougher than maybe any team's had in an expansion year so far, but that doesn't mean we can't recover and we can't be great again and bring the energy that we saw on Feb. 29 back to soccer in Nashville," Ayre said.
But Ayre was incensed at suggestions that Nashville didn't follow the league's protocols during training and denied that players had a going-away party before traveling to Orlando. He called former player and now broadcaster Taylor Twellman's comments during the Orlando City-Miami game "hugely disrespectful."
"This virus is indiscriminate," Ayres said.
The league revised its tournament schedule to reflect Nashville's withdrawal, which was first reported by The Athletic. The 24 teams playing in the tournament are divided into six groups of four teams for the group stage.
The World Cup-style tournament is being played at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World. Teams are sequestered in two resorts and subject to rigorous virus testing.
The group stage of the tournament, which opened Wednesday night with Orlando City's 2-1 victory over Inter Miami, runs 16 consecutive days. The results of the preliminary round count toward the regular season.
FOOTBALL
NFL bans players from exchanging jerseys: NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, which means players won't be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The restrictions are outlined in the gameday protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday. The 11-page document sent to each club and obtained by The Associated Press includes several changes for the upcoming season:
• Players and coaches are not required to wear masks, but everyone else on the sideline is.
• Everyone with access to the bench area is prohibited from sharing any personal items, including cups, food, towels and clothing.
• Anyone who records a body temperature at or above 100.4 degrees on game day will not be permitted to enter the stadium.
• Inactive players must either be in the designated bench area or must remain in the locker room, an empty suite or some other designated, isolated location in the stadium during pregame and throughout the game to avoid interactions with any non-team personnel.
• On-field fan seating is prohibited.
• Cheerleaders, mascots, flag runners and other entertainers must be approved by the NFL in advance and, if approved, must meet physical distancing and screening and testing requirements.
• Media is banned from the locker room.
Several players criticized the league banning jersey exchanges.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman wrote on Twitter: "This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game."
Hosuton Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson called it "silly" and asked, "why are they letting us play at all?"
The league and the players' union still haven't agreed on testing and screening protocols.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Agencies battling over Zion: The legal fight over NBA rookie Zion Williamson's endorsement potential now includes an allegation that his family received $400,000 from a marketing agency before his lone season for Duke.
Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida state court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came a week after Williamson filed his own lawsuit in a North Carolina federal court to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.
In court filings Thursday in North Carolina, Ford's attorneys included a sworn affidavit from a California man who said the head of a Canadian-based firm called Maximum Management Group (MMG) told him he paid Williamson's family for his commitment to sign with MMG once he left Duke for the NBA.
The documents include a marketing agreement signed by Williamson with MMG from May 2019, a December 2019 "letter of declaration" signed by Williamson and his stepfather agreeing to pay $500,000 to MMG president Slavko Duric for "repayment of a loan" from October 2018, and a copy of Williamson's South Carolina driver's license — which listed Williamson's height as "284" and his weight as "6'06."
In a statement to The Associated Press, Williamson attorney, Jeffrey S. Klein, said those documents were "fraudulent."
"The alleged 'agreements' and driver's license attached to these papers are fraudulent – and neither Mr. Williamson nor his family know these individuals nor had any dealings with them," Klein said. "We had previously alerted Ms. Ford's lawyers to both this fact and that we had previously reported the documents to law enforcement as forgeries, but they chose to go ahead with another frivolous filing anyway.
"This is a desperate and irresponsible attempt to smear Mr. Williamson at the very time he has the opportunity to live his dream of playing professional basketball."
The affidavit is from Donald Kreiss, a self-described entrepreneur who worked with athletes and agents in marketing relationships. He had recently contacted Ford then provided the affidavit last week outlining interactions with MMG and Williamson's family, according to one of the filings.
Ford's attorneys have sought to focus on Williamson's eligibility. His lawsuit stated that Prime Sports violated North Carolina's sports agent law, both by failing to include disclaimers about the loss of eligibility when signing the contract and the fact neither Prime Sports nor Ford were registered with the state.
Ford's attorneys have argued the Uniform Athlete Agents Act wouldn't apply if Williamson was ineligible to play college basketball from the start.
Ford's attorneys had sought to have last summer's No. 1 overall NBA draft pick and New Orleans Pelicans rookie answer questions in Florida state court about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. They had also raised questions about housing for Williamson's family during his Duke career in a separate filing in North Carolina.
A Florida appeals court last month granted a stay to pause the proceedings there, shifting the focus to the North Carolina case.
Duke has repeatedly declined to comment on the case because it isn't involved in the litigation, but issued a statement in January that school had reviewed Williamson's eligibility previously and found no concerns.
