With school around the corner, school supply drives for students have started

The United Way of the Quad-Cities is partnering with the First Day Project in asking the community to help 10,000 local students start the school year with essential school supplies such as pencils, paper and crayons.

In a news release issued Thursday, Gwen Tombergs, vice president for development for United Way, said 25,000 students will qualify for free and reduced lunch. Many of those same students will need school supplies to start the year.

The 2020 Quad-City School Supply Drive will serve the school districts of Bettendorf, Colona, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Davenport, East Moline, Hampton, Moline, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island-Milan, Silvis and United Township.

In addition to supplies such as notebooks, pens, pencils, paper, crayons, glue, rulers, scissors and paints, hygiene supplies such as alcohol pads, bleach, toilet paper, disinfecting wipes, all-purpose cleaners, floor cleaners, paper towels, diapers, alcohol pads and masks, among many other items, will be needed.

Stock the Schools will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16 at the Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Drive up on East 4th Street to the drop-off lane and volunteers will assist at your car.