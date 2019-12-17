Position: Defensive end

Hometown: Marshall, Minnesota

High school: Marshall

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 255 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: June 14, 2019

Other power-five offers: Kansas State, Minnesota

Primary recruiter: Tim Polasek

