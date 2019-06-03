We're here for you when it matters most.
The Quad-City area has experienced flood and rain this spring like no other time in our history. From Le Claire to Muscatine, from Fulton to Aledo, our reporters and photographers have brought you the latest life-saving info, helped connect people in need with volunteers, and delivered the most comprehensive coverage in our region.
We're there for you. Thanks for being here for us. Your membership supports journalists in the field. By being a member, you've helped fund flood coverage that's mattered to hundreds of thousands of people.
USING YOUR MEMBER CENTER
Thanks for becoming a member. You’ve probably experienced many of the benefits of being a member, including access to the e-edition or the ability to search the past two years of the print archive.
But there are a couple of other tools you might not know about as a logged in user.
By clicking on your user profile and going to your dashboard, you’ll see plenty of options. One that I like is the ability to follow certain reporters.
As a logged in user, you can see all the notifications you are getting and manage them in your dashboard.
Following our writers is one more way to stay up to date.
Thanks for being a member.
