Youth softball
Sun Tan City 24, Phelps 0
Sun Tan City;22(10);(10);--;24
Phelps;000;0;--;0
WP -- Zara Stoltzfus. Two or more hits -- Sun Tan, Madilyn Eichelberger, Lexi Eaton, Rylee Pothoff, Enid Perez.
Heuer Construction 15, NEMT 7
NEMT;511;--;7;2
Heuer;555;--;15;4
Winning battery -- Bella Staats and Sophia Adcock. Losing battery -- Zena Stoltzfus and Zoe Stoltzfus.
HK&M 14, Bayer 1
Bayer;010;00;--;1;7;0
HK&M;30(10);01;--;14;17;0
Winning battery -- Alicia Perales and Alianiz Rivera. Losing battery -- McKenzie Lemkau and Autumn Peterson. Two or more hits -- HK&M, Ryle McFarland 3, Maria Engler 3, Alicia Perales 3, Nicole Rider, Kaylee Hayes, Isabella Miller.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!